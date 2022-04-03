Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.75.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.73. 475,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,166. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Portland General Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,036,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

