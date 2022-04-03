Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.34). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 20,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

About Portage Biotech (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.