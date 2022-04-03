Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.34). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 20,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

