Polkadex (PDEX) Price Hits $5.47 on Exchanges

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $5.47 or 0.00011733 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00049875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.18 or 0.07542547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,598.79 or 1.00015834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars.

