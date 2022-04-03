Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 897,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Polar Power in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Polar Power by 11,071.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Polar Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.
