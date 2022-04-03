Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 897,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Polar Power in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Polar Power by 11,071.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Polar Power has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $13.93.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

