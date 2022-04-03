PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 34,500 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00.

Shares of PMVP opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $253,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

