Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

PSTI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 172,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,470. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zami Aberman acquired 80,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $145,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,517 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 347,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

