Plian Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $29,634.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00108367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 855,854,602 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

