Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.12.

PLXS stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.70. 107,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,795. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Plexus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

