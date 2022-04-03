PlatON (LAT) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week

PlatON (LAT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $165.43 million and $8.39 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00108612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,586,561 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

