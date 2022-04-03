PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $960.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,041.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.13 or 0.00814774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00216706 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00023207 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

