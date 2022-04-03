Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 1,775,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $896.67 million, a PE ratio of -517.48 and a beta of 2.57. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,998.00%.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 363.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 300,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

