Piper Sandler Trims Post (NYSE:POST) Target Price to $75.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. Post has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $78.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Post will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

