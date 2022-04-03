Piper Sandler Trims Post (NYSE:POST) Target Price to $75.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. Post has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $78.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95.
In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
