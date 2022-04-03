Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.92 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

