Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sunlight Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,206,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
