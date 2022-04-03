Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

