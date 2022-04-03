Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CFO Neal H. Shah Sells 3,500 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CFO Neal H. Shah sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $899,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

