Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 345,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 15,819,171 shares.The stock last traded at $45.02 and had previously closed at $40.11.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after purchasing an additional 993,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

