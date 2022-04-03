PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.86

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.86 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 15553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

