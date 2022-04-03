Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.23. 59 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 529,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

