Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,465.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.97) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Investec raised Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

