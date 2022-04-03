Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $11,210,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $49,279,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

