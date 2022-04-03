Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,079.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $96.78 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

