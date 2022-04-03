Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Pharvaris stock remained flat at $$18.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Pharvaris by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Pharvaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pharvaris by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pharvaris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

