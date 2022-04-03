Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,956 shares.The stock last traded at $8.95 and had previously closed at $8.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
