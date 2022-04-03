Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,956 shares.The stock last traded at $8.95 and had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

