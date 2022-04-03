PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PETS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 389,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 136,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 991.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

