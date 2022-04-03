Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of WOOF opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

