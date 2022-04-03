Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $62.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.92. 2,071,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

