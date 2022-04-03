pEOS Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 216% higher against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $2.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.86 or 0.07561520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.31 or 1.00218097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054577 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

