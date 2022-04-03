Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PEBK stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth about $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter worth about $4,211,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 110,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

