Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $900.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 55,359 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

