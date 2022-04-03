Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAG. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,220,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

