PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 57,236 shares valued at $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

