Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) vs. MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Head-To-Head Contrast

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Pelangio Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 30.24 $135.04 million $0.73 77.45 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.34 million ($0.04) -1.90

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MP Materials and Pelangio Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential downside of 17.17%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Volatility & Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.68% 15.65% 7.99% Pelangio Exploration N/A -223.12% -139.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MP Materials beats Pelangio Exploration on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Pelangio Exploration (Get Rating)

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

