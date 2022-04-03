Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEGA. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Pegasystems stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.30 and a beta of 1.17. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

