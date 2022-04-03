PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.95 target price for the company.

PED stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $38,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,933 shares of company stock valued at $177,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

