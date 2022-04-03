Patrick Wagner Sells 65,218 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85.

Shares of MRO opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $19,345,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

