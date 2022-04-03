Patrick Cook Sells 50,888 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $333,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTCI stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $508.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

