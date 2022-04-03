Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFDR opened at $9.79 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $31,148,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,292,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,197,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 865,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

