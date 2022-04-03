Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park-Ohio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

