Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

PK stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

