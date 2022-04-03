Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,096,320. Insiders have sold 64,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,051 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,026. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.32 and a 12-month high of C$32.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.70.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

