Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,080,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at $6,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMS opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

