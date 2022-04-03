Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 889 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

