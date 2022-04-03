Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Progress Software stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

