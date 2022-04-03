Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 47,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,291,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

