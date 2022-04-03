Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.