Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Points International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PCOM opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $275.55 million, a PE ratio of -614.67 and a beta of 1.43. Points International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Research analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

