Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 706 iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEHS opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

