Parallel Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,853,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 32.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 52.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ATRI opened at $709.72 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $688.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $702.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

