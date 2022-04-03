Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RLI by 87.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at $230,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $113.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.43. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $275.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

